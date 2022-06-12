MYL activists hold demonstration

A sardonic attempt made by Muslim Youth League (MYL) activists to paste ‘look-out notices’ against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Kerala Police Headquarters here on Saturday turned unruly and obstructed traffic for nearly an hour.

The agitation was undertaken as part of the MYL’s State-wide demonstration to demand the Chief Minister’s resignation in the wake of the fresh allegations made by Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in the UAE diplomatic channel gold smuggling case.

The protesters were blocked by the police using barricades as their rally neared the Tagore Theatre gates. The undeterred agitators pasted the symbolic notices that carried Mr. Vijayan’s images on the barricades that they soon attempted to topple. This prompted the police to use water cannons on them thrice as they refused to disperse from the area.

The police, however, chose against resorting to lathi-charge or other forceful measures to remove them. Vehicular flow in Vazhuthacaud was diverted to the other roads as the protest unfolded.

Muslim League State secretary Beemapally Rasheed inaugurated a protest meet held after the agitation. MYL district president Haris Karamana also spoke.