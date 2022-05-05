My job, my pride survey: Kudumbashree lines up 1.1 lakh enumerators

Minister M.V. Govindan to launch Knowledge Economy Mission’s campaign on Sunday

The Kudumbashree has lined up 1.1 lakh enumerators for a job survey as part of the My job, my pride campaign of the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission.

The mission aims at providing employment to at least 20 lakh educated unemployed such as those who are not getting good job openings though they have the qualifications, people who have lost their jobs owing to COVID-19, and women who have taken a career break.

Besides underlining the message that every job has value, the My job, my pride campaign will promote the Knowledge Economy Mission among the educated unemployed and equip job-seekers to find work that suits their skills.

As part of the survey, the Kudumbashree enumerators will collect details of the educated unemployed who are in the 18-59 age group by visiting nearly 85 lakh households.

Each enumerator will visit 150 houses a day in rural areas and 200 houses in urban areas as part of the survey. A mobile app, Jalakam, designed by Digital University Kerala and made available by the Knowledge Economy Mission, will be used to collect data such as house number and location, number of unemployed members in the household, their details, and contact number. They will also hand out fliers to familiarise the educated unemployed with the objectives of the mission. The QR code on the fliers can be scanned by job-seekers to register on the Digital Workforce Management System (DWMS), a platform that brings together job-seekers, employers, and skill training agencies.

The Kudumbashree’s 1,070 community ambassadors at the community development society (CDS) level will follow up those who have not been able to enroll on the DWMS so that they too are registered, and profile creation is complete.

Those who have educational qualifications and experience will be directly connected to listed employment opportunities, while those in need of some bridging or orientation will be guided towards them. Those who lack skills or have significant skill gaps will be linked to skill development programmes. Career guidance will also be provided to those who register.

Training for seven master trainers for each district has been completed at the Kerala Insititute of Local Administration (KILA). District-level training for Kudumbashree community ambassadors and the KILA resource person in each CDS too is complete.

Information Kerala Mission’s technical assistants in each local body too have trained in how to use the Jalakam app and in troubleshooting. The two-day training for enumerators will conclude on Friday. A mock practice session will also be organised for them. A handbook on what to keep in mind while visiting houses, the questions they are likely to be asked by job-seekers, and use of Jalakam app has been given to the enumerators.

Kudumbashree executive director P.I. Sreevidya said the 1.1 lakh enumerators, who included Kudumbashree auxiliary group members, had been trained, and the attempt was to complete the survey during the time frame of the campaign.

Minister for Local Self-Government M.V. Govindan will inaugurate ‘My job, my pride’ at Chengannur on Sunday. Minister for Culture Saji Cherian will preside.