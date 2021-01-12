MVD crackdown on violators from today

36-km stretch from Kesavadasapuram to Thattathumala

The 36-km State Highway from Kesavadasapuram to Thattathumala near Kilimanoor will be under the scanner of Motor Vehicles Department enforcement personnel for 10 days from Tuesday to crack down on those who flout rules and breach road discipline.

Helmet challenge

Named “Helmet challenge@ M.C. Road’, the six enforcement squads under the Regional Transport Officer, Enforcement, Thiruvananthapuram will patrol the stretch in uniform and civil address to book those violating the MV rules without stopping the vehicles and with focus on motorcycles.

“In addition to patrol teams, our men will be present in intersections, signal points and pedestrian crossings to book motorcyclists and pillion riders not wearing helmet, indulging in overspeeding, road rage, racing and signal jumping. The officials have also been asked to see whether the helmet is fastened and worn properly,’ RTO, Enforcement, Dilu. A. K. told a press conference here on Monday.

The drive comes in the wake of the increasing road accidents outside the city limits and rural areas after the Unlock measures.

The RTO Enforcement said the less use of helmets by motorcycle riders and those riding pillion and the racing by youths below 25 years in the rural areas is a concern.

Those being booked from January 12 to 21 in the 36-km road corridor along M. C. Road will get e-challan notices with photographic proof of violations and motorist can also check e-challan.parivahan. gov.in by keying the motor vehicle number. Drivers who show good driving habits will be appreciated by the MVD.

The Department has plans to extend the drive to other areas in the capital district, Mr. Dilu added.

Less experience

The MVD is of the view that the entry of motorists with less experience in driving, more entry of personalized transport modes, deployment of MVD personnel for undertaking the COVID-19 works and reduced checking due to the protocol and guidelines had led to rise in accidents.

The RTO Enforcement said enforcement activities will be strengthened in the coming days and road discipline will be ensured.