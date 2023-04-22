Muslims in Kerala celebrate Id-ul-Fitr

HamberMenu
Thousands attended morning prayers at Idgahs organised at the venues including Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium in State capital Thiruvananthapuram, the Kozhikode and Kollam beaches and the Marine Drive in Ernakulam.

April 22, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Muslim children greet each other after they offered Id-ul-Fitr prayers to mark the end of their holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Vizhinjam Juma Masjid, in Thiruvananthapuram, on April 22, 2023.

Muslim children greet each other after they offered Id-ul-Fitr prayers to mark the end of their holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Vizhinjam Juma Masjid, in Thiruvananthapuram, on April 22, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Muslims across Kerala celebrated Id-ul-Fitr on April 22, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan joined hundreds of people at the Kollam beach who gathered for the special prayers. Mr. Khan said the occasion puts forth the message that we should benefit our society, the State and country and humanity as a whole.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in a message, said Id-ul-Fitr expresses the sublime message of humanity. “For people who relentlessly strive for peace and equality in the world, Id-ul-Fitr supplies the inner strength of love and compassion,” he said.

Palayam Imam V. P. Suhaib Moulavi, who led the Idgah at the Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium, said the full facts behind the Kozhikode train arson incident of April 2 should be brought to light through a thorough investigation. “Islam does not encourage such attacks,” he said.

The Palayam Imam termed the attempts to remove references to freedom fighters, important secular figures and the Mughal empire from text books an ‘‘injustice to history.’‘ He urged the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to review its decision to delete references to freedom fighters such as India’s first Education Minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad from textbooks.

Across Kerala, family get-togethers and sumptuous feasts were also organised as part of the celebrations. The State Government had declared Saturday a holiday in connection with the celebrations.

