Muslim leaders decry Safarul Islam’s arrest

A meeting of Muslim leaders held under the leadership of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State president Sayed Hyderali Shihab Thangal on Thursday expressed its protest against the arrest of Delhi Minority Commission Chairman Safarul Islam Khan after slapping anti-national charges against him.

The meeting, held through videoconferencing, condemned such actions being resorted to by the BJP government at the Centre. The meeting decided to organise protests against the BJP without affecting the fight against COVID-19.

The meeting also condemned the alleged bias of the Delhi Police against Muslims.

The meeting said Mr. Khan was portrayed as anti-national for giving a factual report about police atrocities during the recent Delhi riots.

Addressing the meeting, IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty, MP, said all those who led the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) across the country had become enemies of the Centre. “The Centre says none should criticise it. If anyone turns against it, then the strategy of intimidation starts,” he said, adding that the country was going through its darkest period under the BJP.