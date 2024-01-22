GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Muslih Madathil elected Mayor of Kannur

January 22, 2024 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Kannur

The Hindu Bureau
Muslih Madathil of the Indian Union Muslim League who has been elected Mayor of the Kannur Corporation.

Muslih Madathil of the Indian Union Muslim League who has been elected Mayor of the Kannur Corporation. | Photo Credit: S.K. MOHAN

Muslih Madathil of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has been elected the fifth Mayor of the Kannur city Corporation. He represents ward no. 42 of the civic body.

His election follows the resignation of T.O. Mohanan.

In a decisive electoral contest, Mr. Madathil, representing the United Democratic Front, secured an impressive victory by garnering 36 votes. His opponent, N. Sukanya of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) got only 18 votes. Surprisingly, one vote from the LDF side was polled in favour of Mr. Madathil. Member of ward no. 4 Shaiju abstained from the election process.

District Collector Arun K. Vijayan, serving as the District Election Officer, oversaw the election proceedings as the Chief Returning Officer. The electoral process commenced at 11 a.m. and by 12 noon, counting of votes concluded.

The oath-taking ceremony occurred around 12.15 p.m. where the District Collector administered the oath to the new Mayor. Mr. Mohanan garlanded Mr. Madathil on his victory.

District Congress Committee president Martin George; IUML district president Abdul Kareem Cheleri; other UDF leaders; and Election Division Deputy Collector Littie Joseph were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.