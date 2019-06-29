Musician’s death: CB finds no link to gold smuggling

The investigation into the death of musician Balabhaskar is progressing and no evidence to link his death to the smuggling of gold through the Thiruvananthapuram airport is available, the Crime Branch (CB) submitted before the Kerala High Court on Friday.

It was while considering the bail application of the accused in the case that the investigation agency made the submission.

The Crime Branch submitted that scientific investigation was to be carried out to find out who was at the wheel while the accident in which Balabhaskar died occurred. The blood and hair samples collected form the driver’s seat had been sent for scientific analysis.

The State Crime Records Bureau had been approached for finding the criminal antecedents of car driver Arjun and Vishnu, an accused in the gold smuggling case, it submitted.

The Regional Transport Authority had been approached to verify whether the vehicle was speeding. Inputs had also been sought from the Kerala State Electricity Board, the National Highways Authority of India and the Meteorology Department.

The bank account and asset details of a few persons were also being sought, the agency submitted.