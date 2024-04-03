GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Murder charge registered against man who pushed TTE to death 

Accused allegedly told the police that he pushed the TTE from the train as he was asked to pay a fine for not having a ticket

April 03, 2024 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

A murder case under IPC section 302 has been registered against the migrant worker who pushed a travelling ticket examiner (TTE) to death from a running train in Thrissur on Tuesday night.

According to the FIR, Rajanikantha Ranajith, 42, a migrant worker from Odisha, pushed V. Vinod from a running train with the intention of killing him.

Vinod, 48, of Manjummel, a TTE with Ernakulam South, was pushed from the Ernakulam-Patna superfast train by Ranajith, a differently abled migrant worker.

According to fellow passengers, the TTE reached the S11 compartment when the train reached Thrissur. Ranajith did not have a ticket and was asked to pay a fine. Ranajith, who was in an inebriated state, was unwilling to pay the fine and started abusing the TTE verbally. When the TTE was calling the police, standing near the door, the accused pushed him out. The passengers informed another TTE in the next compartment about the incident.

The accused allegedly told the police that he pushed the TTE from the train as he was asked to pay a fine. He did not have the money to pay the fine, the accused told the police.

Ranajith, who reportedly was working in a bar hotel in the district, was fired from his job allegedly due to his drinking habit.

