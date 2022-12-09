  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Messi and Argentina take on Netherlands in battle of heavyweights

Murder accused raises allegations against police

Greeshma claims she was made to provide a false confession in Sharon murder case after being assured that her mother and uncle would be let off

December 09, 2022 10:51 pm | Updated 10:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

S.S. Greeshma, the prime accused in the poisoning of Sharon Raj of Parassala, has accused the investigation team of coercing her into confession in the case.

The accused reportedly levelled allegations at the police as she gave her confidential statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure at the Neyyattinkara Judicial First Class Magistrate Court II when she was presented prior to the expiry of her remand on Thursday.

Accusing the police of fabricating evidence against her, Greeshma claimed she was made to provide a false confession after being assured that her mother and uncle would be let off.

Nonetheless, the court decided to extend her remand for 14 days until December 22.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.