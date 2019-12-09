Municipal park to be reopened after 5 years

Ending a wait that lasted more than five years, the Municipal Jubilee Park at Nagampadam will be thrown open to the public on December 26.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting convened by Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, at the Collectorate here on Monday. The officials said the renovation work was completed at ₹2.07 crore of which ₹1.62 crore was from the asset development fund of Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, MLA, while the remaining amount was met by the Kottayam municipality.

New amenities

Mr. Radhakrishnan said the renovated park would have amenities, including resting area for visitors, entertainment facilities for children, walkway, lawn, decorative lights and washrooms. Further, new playing equipment for children, refreshment and other facilities had also been set up.

“Sculptor K.S. Radhakrishnan has offered a collection of his sculptures worth ₹3 crore free of cost for the park,” the MLA said.

The opening of the facility will also coincide with a seven- day New Year festival, in which students from Kottayam town, who won ‘A’ grade in State School Arts Festival, will stage performances. To plan the event, a meeting of various schools in Kottayam will be held at the Collectorate here on December 16. Established 42 years ago, the park was shut for maintenance in 2014. The work faced frequent disruptions, prolonging its reopening for over five years.