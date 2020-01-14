Kerala

Municipal meeting ends up in uproar over CAA

more-in

The Municipal Council here witnessed uproar over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) for the third time on Tuesday.

The meeting ended up in turmoil, with the ruling BJP councillors and the Opposition councillors of the UDF and the LDF levelling accusations against each other.

The council meeting witnessed tension when angry councillors of the Opposition gheraoed Vice Chairman C. Krishnakumar over the denial of permission for presenting a resolution against the CAA. During the jostle, BJP councillor N. Shivarajan and CPI (M) councillor Raghunath lost balance and fell on the ground. Both groups accused each other of assault.

CPI (M) councillor Abdul Shukoor had presented a resolution against the CAA a few weeks ago, the permission for which Municipal Chairperson Prameela Sasidharan had denied. The denial of permission caused tension between the two groups in the council.

No other discussion could be carried out in the Municipal Council as both groups remained adamant. When the Opposition said no other business would be permitted without allowing to present the resolution, the BJP insisted that the resolution would not be permitted. According to the BJP, the resolution against the CAA had nothing to do with Palakkad Municipality.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 14, 2020 8:31:53 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/municipal-meeting-ends-up-in-uproar-over-caa/article30568577.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY