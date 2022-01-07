Kerala

Mundassery literary awards announced

The Prof. Joseph Mundassery Memorial Literary Awards for 2020 have been announced.

The awards are given to teachers for best works in the categories of creative literature, scientific literature, and children’s literature.

In the category of scientific literature, the work Puzhayude Ettavum Thazeyulla Kadavu by P. Suresh, higher secondary school teacher at Government Higher Secondary School, Palayad, Thalassery, Kannur, has been selected for the award.

Deshathile Vidhavayude Veedu by D. Shaji of Vrindavan High School, Vlathamkara, Neyyattinkara, has been selected for the award in the creative literature category.

The work Schoolkathakal by M. Krishnadas, trainer, block resource centre, Mannarkad, Palakkad, has been selected for the award in the children’s literature category.

A committee with the Director of General Education as chairperson selected the winners of the award that comprises a purse of ₹10,000, citation, and sculpture.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 7, 2022 7:05:22 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/mundassery-literary-awards-announced/article38172136.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY