MRTS inevitable for State’s progress: Minister

Anil Radhakrishnan, former journalist with The Hindu, commemmorated

Finance Minister K. N. Balagopal said a mass rapid transport rail system was inevitable for Kerala’s development. Releasing a book on railway development authored by Robin T. Varghese at the behest of the Anil Radhakrishnan Memorial Fellowship, Mr. Balagopal called for the seamless integration of various transport modes.

He remembered the late Anil Radhakrishnan, formerly Chief of Bureau, Hindu, Thiruvananthapuram, as a journalist who shunned sensationalism for well-researched and backgrounded development stories.

Kesari Memorial Journalist Trust (KMJT) had published the book titled “Kerala’s Railway Development: Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow” at the behest of the fellowship.

Additional Chief Secretary, V. Venu, Kerala Road Safety Authority Executive Director, T. Elankovan, the former head of the Kerala University Journalism Department, Professor M. Vijayakumar, former Minister Pandalam Sudhakaran, Raj Bhavan, PRO, D. Prince, Anil’s wife S. S. Sindhu, KMJT chairman Suresh Vellimangalam, Robin T. Varghese and Kowdiar Residents Association president T. J. Mathew were present.