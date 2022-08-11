Motor Vehicles Act to be effectively implemented in State, says Minister

Over 700 AI-powered cameras installed on roads to monitor traffic rule violations

Transport Minister Antony Raju inspecting complaints at ‘Vahaneeyam – 2022’, a complaint redressal Adalat of the Motor Vehicles Department at Kalpetta in Wayanad on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Transport Minister Antony Raju has said the department is preparing to launch various innovative projects to execute the Motor Vehicles Act effectively in the State.

Inaugurating ‘Vahaneeyam-2022’, the Wayanad district complaint redressal adalat of the Motor Vehicles Department here on Thursday, Mr. Raju said as many as 726 cameras powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) had been installed on roads on a trial basis to monitor traffic rule violations, and that they would be operational in the State by the end of August.

Peoples’ representatives should take initiative to make the services of ‘Grama Vandi’, a project of the KSRTC, available in rural areas, the Minister said. The KSRTC is prepared to operate services to rural areas at a nominal rate if civic bodies pay towards fuel cost, he added.

The installation of contactless weighing tracks on border check posts is nearing completion, he said.

As many as 229 of the 277 complaints were settled in the adalat.