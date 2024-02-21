Mother and brother of youth rescued from Malampuzha crevice by Army two years ago found dead on railway tracks

February 21, 2024 11:30 am | Updated 11:31 am IST - PALAKKAD

The mother and the brother of a youth, Babu, who was rescued by the Army after he had got trapped in a crevice on a steep rocky hill at Malampuzha in Kerala in February 2022, were found dead on railway tracks at Malampuzha near here on February 20 (Tuesday) night.

The police said it was a case of suspected suicide following family issues.

The bodies of Babu’s mother Rasheeda (50) and younger brother Shaji (21) were seen on the railway tracks near the Kadukkamkunnu bridge around midnight. The bodies were later shifted to the Government District Hospital here.

Babu, 25 now, was in the news when he slipped off and fell into a crevice while scaling the rocky Cheradu Hills on February 7, 2022.

An Army team led by Lt. Col. Hemant Raj rescued Babu on February 9, 2022, nearly two days after he got stuck in the crevice.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on Kerala’s health helpline 104, Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline of Maithri – 0484-2540530, Thanal Suicide Prevention Centre – 0495-2760000 and Direct Intervention System for Health Awareness (DISHA) – 1056.