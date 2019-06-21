Mortal remains of IAF men brought home

The mortal remains of the three Air Force personnel from Kerala who were killed in the AN-32 crash in Arunachal Pradesh on June 3 were brought by a special aircraft from the Jorhat air base in Assam to Thiruvananthapuram early Friday morning.

Air Marshal B Suresh, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C), Southern Air Command, (SAC), received the mortal remains of Sergeant Anoop Kumar at the Thiruvananthapuram airbase.

Forest Minister K. Raju and Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran laid wreaths and paid homage to the departed soul on behalf of the State government and the Chief Minister. The cortege later moved to Anoop Kumar’s native place in Kollam.

Sergeant Anoop Kumar, the flight engineer of the ill-fated AN-32 aircraft, was posted at Jorhat and leaves behind his wife and son. The mortal remains were kept at the Yeroor Higher Secondary School for the public to pay their homage. ,

The body of Corporal Sharin was flown to Kannur for the funeral rites with due military honours. Corporal Sharin was posted at Jorhat and leaves behind his wife. The mortal remains of Squadron Leader Hariharan Vinod, the navigator of the AN-32, was further taken to Sulur. Hariharan is survived by his wife Rugmani. His final rites will be conducted with full military honours at Coimbatore.