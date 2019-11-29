More pilgrims opt for Karimala forest path

The Erumeli-Karimala forest path leading to Sabarimala has started reverberating with the ‘Ayyappa Saranam’ chants right from the first day of the ongoing Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season.

Unlike in the past, the arduous Karimala trekking path has been witnessing moderate rush, with more and more pilgrims opting for this 42-km traditional route for their annual pilgrimage to the Ayyappa temple atop Sabarimala. Many devotees have started their 41-day penance (vrithom) much in advance so that they could undertake the pilgrimage at the beginning of the 41-day Mandalam-season itself.

Pilgrims mainly adopt three different forest routes for their annual pilgrimage to Sabarimala. A majority of them prefer the Plappally-Chalakkayam-Pampa-Neelimala-Marakkootom route to reach the Sannidhanam, while a good number of devotees prefer the Erumely-Karimala-Valiyanavatom-Cheriyanavattom-Pampa-Marakkootom traditional path. Many pilgrims coming from outside the State via Kumily undertake their pilgrimage through the Vandipperiyar Sathram-Pulmedu-Paandithavalom route to reach Sabarimala.

Difficult route

Karimala route is the most difficult one. Earlier, this route used to become active only during the Makaravilakku season. However, in recent times, this longest forest route to Sabarimala becomes active right from the beginning of the annual pilgrim season itself.

The base camp opened by the Akhila Bharatha Ayyappa Seva Sanghom (ABASS) at Karimala is the lone solace to the pilgrims pursuing this route.

ABASS is the only agency that has been serving food (Annadanam) to pilgrims at Karimala for the past several years.

The Sanghom volunteers serve free food – rice gruel (kanji) - and medicated drinking water to all pilgrims passing by this route.

ABASS also provides first-aid facility and free night shelter for the pilgrims, if needed, at its Karimala camp, says N.Velayudhan Nair, Sanghom general secretary.

Presently, not less than 500 pilgrims avail the Annadanam and retiring facility at the Karimala camp on a daily basis, according to the Sanghom camp officer, Rajaram from Chennai.

Mr. Nair said Gurumurthy Chettiyar from Salem in Tamil Nadu who passed away at the age of 90 years a year ago was the one who had initiated Annadanam at the ABASS camp at Karimala four decades ago.

Coming across the sad plight of Ayyappa devotees on this forest route, Mr Chettiyar, a staunch Ayyappa devotee, had sold his property in Tamil Nadu and set apart ₹1 crore for free feeding of pilgrims at Karimala, says Mr. Nair.

His followers, Rajaram and Kannan, are running the base camp at Karimala following the death of Mr. Chettiyar.

As many as 20 volunteers from Tamil Nadu are camping at Karimala to serve the pilgrims, he said.

Free service

The free stretcher service at 30 different points, including Karimala and Valiyanavattom, is another mainstay of ABASS at Sabarimala.

ABASS has also opened a free automobile workshop at the Nilackal base camp for the benefit of pilgrims coming from different parts of the country.