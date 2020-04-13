Kerala

More help desks set up for NoRKs

Video and tele-consultation services to be strengthened

With the Supreme Court indicating that stranded Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) in the Gulf countries will have to wait to return to the country, the State government will strengthen help desks and the video and tele-consultation services launched for COVID-19-related issues. The apex court will take up petitions in this regard only after four weeks.

On Monday, NoRKA-Roots set up help desks in Riyadh, Dammam and Khobar and Qatif and Saihath. Ras Tanurah, Jubail, Abqaiq, Al Hassa, Khafji, Nariya, Jizan, Aba-Khanrus Mushai, and Najrah in Saudi also got help desks. This is in addition to the help desks in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, Sharjah, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah. In Oman, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait, voluntary organisations are managed by NoRKs.

Doctors’ services

Online and telephone call services are available for NoRKs who register through www.norkaroots.org. Appointments could be made with doctors through the website. The 24-hour ‘Doctor Online’ will have doctors answering queries. Twenty-five doctors across Kerala are available under ‘Hello Doctor’. The IMA and QuikDr.com have joined hands to make the services free.

