HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Monsoon active in Kerala; yellow alert for six districts on Thursday

September 06, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The southwest monsoon, which revived after a long break in August, turned active in the State on Wednesday, with the north and central districts expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall in the coming days.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a low-pressure area formed over the northwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal off the south Odisha-north Andhra Pradesh coasts has now become less marked.

However, the associated cyclonic circulation now lies over the south interior of Odisha and its neighbourhood tilting southwest-wards. This is likely to trigger isolated heavy rain for the next five days in the State.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert has been issued for six districts – Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur – warning of isolated heavy rain for Thursday.

Meanwhile, Idamalayar in Ernakulam received the highest rainfall of 8 cm in the 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Wednesday, followed by Vilangad in Kozhikode and Aralam in Kannur with 5 cm each.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.