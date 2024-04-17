GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Monson Mavunkal’s wife collapses and dies

April 17, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau

Thressiamma, wife of fake antiques dealer Monson Mavunkal collapsed and died at Cherthala on Wednesday. She was 69.

The police said that she collapsed at the sub-treasury office at Cherthala where she went to collect her pension. Though she was immediately taken to Government Taluk Hospital, Cherthala, doctors there declared her brought dead.

She was a retired school teacher. Mavunkal is in jail serving a life sentence for sexually assaulting a minor girl. He is also under investigation by various probe agencies in connection with the fake antiques scam.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.