GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Modi an instrument of rich businessmen, says Rahul

The Congress leader accuses the RSS-BJP of trying to destroy Indian Constitution

April 16, 2024 09:21 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the people during a roadshow at Mukkom in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing the people during a roadshow at Mukkom in Kozhikode on Tuesday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, on Tuesday stepped up his attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, terming him an instrument of a few rich Indian businessmen.

During one of the roadshows taken out in Kozhikode and Malappuram districts, parts of which fall in his constituency, Mr. Gandhi also came down on the now-scrapped electoral bond scheme, calling it a form of extortion by Mr. Modi. Mr. Gandhi claimed that through the scheme, the BJP had got thousands of crores of rupees by extorting them from India’s businessmen. Turning to his translator, he then asked what was the Malayalam word for extortion. “In Malayalam, you say ‘kollayadikkal’. Modi calls it electoral bonds. What the common thief is doing on the street, the Prime Minister is doing at the international level,” he alleged.

Mr. Gandhi alleged that Mr. Modi had given around ₹16 lakh crore to 20-25 businessmen in the country. He claimed that Mr. Modi’s job was to distract people from the real issues, protect richest businessmen and forgive their bank loans. “He does not talk of the issues farmers are facing, the unemployment or the price rise,” the Congress leader pointed out.

Meanwhile, Mr. Gandhi accused the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh of trying to change the Constitution and to destroy it. He claimed that this was the only big issue in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The Congress leader, who is seeking a re-election from the Wayanad seat, started his roadshow from Kodiyathoor in Kozhikode district, which is part of the Thiruvambadi Assembly segment. He later held roadshows in the Assembly segments in Malappuram district.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.