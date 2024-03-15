GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mock polling held at Edamalakkudy

Idukki district administration holds ‘Nanka Vote” (our vote)‘ campaign to raise awareness about the democratic process among the tribal communities and ensure their participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

March 15, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - IDUKKI

The Hindu Bureau
A mock polling as part of the ‘Nanka Vote’ campaign under way at Edamalakkudy on Friday.

A mock polling as part of the ‘Nanka Vote’ campaign under way at Edamalakkudy on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Idukki district administration conducted a campaign called ‘Nanka Vote” (our vote)‘ to raise awareness about the democratic process among the tribal communities in the first tribal panchayat of Edamalakkudy under Munnar forest division in Idukki on Friday.

According to officials, the campaign, jointly organised by the district administration in association with the district election wing and SVEEP (Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation), is a flagship programme of the Election Commission of India to promote voter education and participation in elections.

District Collector Sheeba George inaugurated the campaign. According to the officials, a conclave of the panchayat’s tribal heads was held to ensure that those on the voting list cast their votes in the upcoming election. District collector will give away a special prize to the tribal heads from each settlement who ensure 100% voting in their settlements.

Mock polling was also held as part of the campaign. According to officials, 30 new voters were included on the list on Friday. Idukki sub collector Arun S. Nair and Devikulam sub collector V.M. Jayakrishnan led the election awareness programme.

Officials said the district administration will conduct the Nanka Vote campaign in all taluks in the district to ensure the participation of all tribespeople in the election.

