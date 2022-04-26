Missing man found dead in pond

A 24-year-old man who had gone missing from his house at Kattakkada a couple of days ago was found floating in a pond under the Nedumangad police station limits here on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Ananthanarayanan of Hari Kripa House, Sri Krishnapuram, Kattakkode near Kattakkada.

According to sources, the motorcycle of the victim was also found near the pond. A probe based on the vehicle details helped the police trace the identity of the man.

The family of the victim had filed a man-missing complaint at with the Kattakkada police on Sunday. The police suspect that it is a case of suicide and an investigation has been launched into the death.