Kerala

Minister’s intervention helps end nurses’ woes

Nurses protesting in front of Koyili Hospital in Kannur on Wednesday.

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja’s intervention helped end the woes of nurses at a private hospital in Kannur on International Nurses Day on Tuesday.

The nurses staged a protest on Tuesday against the policies of the hospital management. The Koyili Hospital management’s alleged decision to send several nurses in the hospital on forced leave for more than 10 days in a month without payment and not providing enough medical equipment, including masks, irked the nurses.

They alleged that the hospital did not even provide any transport facilities for those who were coming for duty from faraway places. Besides, the hospital was also planning to cut their salaries, they alleged.

The agitation in front of the hospital was conducted after ensuring that patients were not affected because of it, said the nurses.

The Indian Nurses Association, which extended its support to the protesting nurses, then held a discussion with the hospital management. After Health Minister K.K. Shylaja intervened in the issue, the management agreed to the demands of nurses who then ended the protest.

