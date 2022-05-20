Minister to open treasury building
Staff Reporter
KALPETTA
Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal will inaugurate the newly constructed building of the sub treasury at Pulpally in the district at 2.30 p.m. on Saturday.
I.C. Balakrishnan, MLA, will preside over the function.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.