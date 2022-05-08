Minister to launch MGU online exam centre

Established at a cost of ₹1.1 crore, it is equipped to accommodate 100 students

The Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam, is all set to launch a state-of -the-art online examination centre on its campus for conducting examinations of its various online courses.

Varsity officials said the centre, established at a cost of ₹1.1 crore, is equipped to accommodate 100 students. While the primary objective of the centre is to conduct examinations of various online short-term and skill development programmes under the Directorate for Applied Short Term Programs (DASP) in the varsity, it can be be used for conducting online examinations by the other study departments as well.

``We are also planning to add 200 more systems to the centre so that entrance and other exams can be conducted here’‘, said an official. The new facility, according to him, is also expected to energize the university’s plan to launch online undergraduate and postgraduate programs.

Cooperation Minister V. N. Vasavan will inaugurate the centre at a function to be held on the campus on Monday. Established with the technical assistance of ITI Limited in Palakkad, the centre harnesses solar power for its operations.

Meanwhile, the Higher Education Minister R.Bindu is slated to inaugurate the various hubs established under the Innovation Foundation of the varsity. The hubs have been set up by expending ₹75 crore allotted under the centrally sponsored scheme of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA).

On the occasion, the Minister will also inaugurate the Digi-Archive programme of the varsity, which envisages digitization of about 12 lakh pages of 17,824 tabulation registers in its examination section.