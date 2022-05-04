Minister to hold talks with KSRTC unions today

As staff declare strike against delay in salary payment

As staff declare strike against delay in salary payment

Transport Minister Antony Raju will hold a meeting with the representatives of recognised trade unions in the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) on Thursday in the light of a strike call given by trade unions in protest against the delay in salary disbursal.

The Minister will hold talks with representatives of the Kerala State Road Transport Employees Association, Transport Democratic Federation (TDF) and the Kerala State Transport Employees Sangh at 3 p.m. in the Secretariat.

Last month, the State government sanctioned ₹30 crore towards salary payment and the transport utility took an overdraft of ₹45 crore to foot the entire salary bills. This month, the Corporation has placed a request seeking ₹65 crore from the State government to pay the salary and it is pending before the Finance department.

V.S. Sivakumar, general secretary, TDF, said the workers under the aegis of the TDF would go on a 24-hour strike from Thursday midnight unless the wages were paid before midnight. Stating that priority should be given to pay salary to the workers, he said other expenses and liabilities of the Corporation should be borne by the State government.