Minister resolves grievances of bystanders, students at GMC

Health Minister Veena George intervened to solve the issues faced by bystanders at Government Medical College, Paripally, during her visit on Thursday.

When it was brought to her attention that some of the toilets were locked, the Minister instructed the hospital authorities to make them functional and open it for the bystanders as soon as possible. Some patients and caretakers complained to the Minister that they were not allowed to wear footwear in the wards and Ms. George asked the officials concerned to allow footwear inside the wards.

She warned the staff that strict action would be taken if patients were asked to buy medicines from outside when the hospital had stock.

The Minister convened a meeting of the heads of departments and said that better facilities would be provided at the hospital. Specialty and super-specialty posts would be created for the medical college and an additional 20 acres would be acquired.

The Minister also intervened in the students’ demand for a playground and directed the Principal to provide the required space.