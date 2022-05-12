Minister releases draft of Kerala Civil Supplies Manual
Manual is being revised after four decades
Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil formally inaugurated a social media lab and a mini-conference hall under the Food and Civil Supplies department as part of the government’s 100-day programme here on Thursday.
He also released the draft of the Kerala Civil Supplies Manual that is being revised after four decades. Civil Supplies Commissioner D. Sajith Babu presided over the function.
