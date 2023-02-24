HamberMenu
Minister orders removal of college principal

February 24, 2023 05:17 pm | Updated 05:17 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu has ordered the removal of N. Rama as Principal of Government College, Kasaragod.

The Minister said the order was issued on a complaint that the Principal had locked students in her chamber after they protested against drinking water issues on the campus. Students had alleged that Ms. Rama had locked around 15 students in her chamber and humiliated them when they went to complain about the matter.

Subsequently, Students’ Federation of India activists had staged an agitation demanding the Principal’s removal.

Meanwhile, Ms. Rama denied the charges.

The students have also lodged a complaint with the State Human Rights Commission.

