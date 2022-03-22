Minister opens renovation work of Kannur Medical College building

KANNUR

Health Minister Veena George has said that patients arriving at the casualty ward in a critical condition should be given the best treatment at the shortest possible time.

After inaugurating the renovation work of the Kannur Government Medical College building and the state-of-the-art digital radiography unit here on Tuesday, she said that a special red tag would be given to patients and the sticker would also be fixed on the out-patient ticket. This was to ensure that they got timely treatment, the Minister said.

Ms. George said that 521 nursing staff and 147 doctors had been absorbed as government employees. She said vacancies for senior nurses were filled through work arrangement. The government was considering creating 22 non-teaching posts. A plastic surgery unit would also be set up at the medical college. For this, two posts had been transferred from Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, she said.