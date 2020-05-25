Kerala

Minister opens 14 village offices

Two smart offices in Pathanamthitta district

Revenue Minister E.Chandrashekharan inaugurated three village offices, two of them ‘smart’ offices, in Pathanamthitta district through a video conference from Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.

The Minister inaugurated altogether 14 village offices in different parts of the State, through the same video conference from Land Revenue Commissioner’s Office on Monday.

The two smart offices at Ayroor and Eraviperoor and the dual cottage at Aranmula are the three village offices which have started functioning in the district.

The Minister said the government, on assuming power four years ago, had announced setting up of 271 smart village offices and the work on converting as many as 180 offices into smart was progressing.

230 completed

Repair and maintenance of 230 village offices have been completed so far, he said.

