Kerala

Minister launches Thenkoodu

Software providing academic support for intellectually challenged students

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has developed Thenkoodu, a software to provide academic support to intellectually challenged students studying in special schools, including Buds schools, that run on grants from the Union and the State governments. Thenkoodu has been launched against the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic for the differently abled students who are home-bound at present.

Minister for General Education C. Ravindranath inaugurated Thenkoodu through video conferencing on Wednesday, a pressnote issued here said.

