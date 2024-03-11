GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minister inaugurates fish landing centre

March 11, 2024 07:28 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - ALAPPUZHA

The Hindu Bureau
Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian inaugurating a fish landing centre at Prayikkara in Alappuzha on Monday.

The government will come up with projects for the comprehensive development of coastal areas in the State, Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian has said.

He was inaugurating a fish landing centre at Prayikkara in Alappuzha on Monday.

“The government plans to implement various development projects in places where fisher families live in large numbers. We will ensure comprehensive development of coastal areas,” Mr. Cherian said.

The Minister said the government had so far constructed 8,300 houses under the Punargeham project, which aims to rehabilitate fisher families living within 50 metres of the coastline. Besides, the government is also building houses under the Livelihood Inclusion and Financial Empowerment (LIFE) Mission. “The government handed over 12,600 houses to beneficiaries in the last seven years,” he said.

Mr. Cherian said the Fisheries department was spending ₹30 crore for the renovation of fisher houses.

He said that the Kerala Development and Innovation Strategic Council’s ‘Thozhil Theeram’ scheme would ensure jobs to members of fisher families. The Minister said that the scheme would make sure at least one member in a fisher family was employed in a sector other than fisheries, guaranteeing additional income.

The two-storey Prayikkara fish landing centre was constructed at a cost of ₹1.33 crore. It has an auction hall, fishing net repair facility, cold storage system, office rooms, and toilet block among other facilities.

Chennithala Thripperunthura grama panchayat president Vijayamma Philendran presided. Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation managing director P.I. Sheik Pareeth, Mavelikara block panchayat president Indira Das and others attended the meeting.

