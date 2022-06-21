Minister has no control over Health dept., says Satheesan

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has alleged that some people have “hijacked” the Health department over which Minister Veena George has no control.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday he said there was no one to receive the kidney meant for the transplant surgery at the Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthpauram. The organ was transported from Aluva to the State capital. Mr. Satheesan alleged that though doctors were supposed to receive it and head straight to the operation theatre, some DYFI activists were found to have accepted the box containing the organ and ran away. They did it apparently to publicise the action on social media.

There were no doctors at the operation theatre. The surgery was held after a few hours, and the patient died. “It was the Chief Secretary who had said earlier that the Health department was the worst performing one in the State. These incidents are vindicating his stand,” Mr. Satheesan said.

The Congress leader also sought a police probe into the alleged misuse of crowd-sourced funds collected by the CPI(M) in Kannur.