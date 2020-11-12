Minister calls for extreme vigil during campaigning

Not more than five persons on house-visit teams, use sanitisers frequently

Minister for Health K.K. Shylaja has urged candidates contesting the upcoming local body elections, political workers, and the public to exercise extreme vigil during the campaign process, against the backdrop of COVID-19.

The Minister, in a statement, reminded them that the State’s total case burden had crossed the 5-lakh mark. Though the number of positive cases being reported everyday was dipping, the chances of disease spread continued to exist in many places. As closed spaces with low air circulation, crowding, and personal contact were the three main factors for the spread of COVID-19, each individual should be very careful. People should also desist from thinking that it was alright if one contracted the infection, for post-COVID syndrome or ‘long COVID,’ which could be very debilitating, was fast becoming a huge health problem. Physical distancing, wearing of masks, and frequent washing of hands with soap and water were very important. Own health and that of the other should be a priority. The Health Department’s directions should be strictly followed.

Some of the things to be kept in mind include making sure that house visits are made by a group of not more than five persons, including the candidate. Instead of entering homes, votes should be sought from outside itself, while maintaining a 2-m gap.

Occupants of houses and the campaign team should wear masks properly to cover nose and mouth. Masks should not be removed or lowered while speaking. Sanitisers should be kept handy and used frequently. Hands should not be shaken on any account.

Make use of social media

Notices and pamphlets distributed during door-to-door campaigning should be limited, and social media used to the maximum extent possible. If notices are received, hands should be washed using soap.

Close interactions with the elderly, children, pregnant women, and those on medication for serious illnesses should be avoided. Children should not be picked up by the campaign team on any account.

Those with symptoms of fever, cough, and sore throat should not go for campaigning. People with these symptoms should not meet the campaign groups. Public meetings and family meetings should be held only while observing the COVID-19 safety norms. Candidates should make these safety messages part of their campaign.

Candidates should not be received in any programme with garlands, bouquets, or shawls.

If a candidate tests positive for COVID-19 or goes into quarantine, s/he should withdraw from campaigning and avoid contact with the masses. After they test negative, they can go back to campaigning on the directions of the Health Department.

Candidates should avoid visiting the houses of COVID-19 patients or those in quarantine and instead rely on the phone or social media to reach out to them.

On returning home, the campaign teams should soak their clothes in soap water and have a bath using soap before interacting with the rest of the family.