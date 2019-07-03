Mini-train at Veli to chug before summer break

A miniature railway project as part of Kerala Tourism’s ambitious plan to make holidaying in Veli tourist village a fun-filled experience will be opened before the summer vacation next year.

Visitors to Veli would be able to travel in the idyllic village and the beach side on the solar-powered mini train, the exterior of which would be modelled on the steam engine of yesteryear, Minister for Tourism Kadakampally Surendran said, after reviewing the project on Tuesday. The train would be able to carry 48 passengers. Each coach will be able to carry 12 to 16 passengers. The train will commence from the mini- railway station near the entrance of the tourist village, traverse the lake and the KTDC floating restaurant.

₹9-crore project

Artificial fumes as in a steam locomotive, a traditionally modelled railway station, tunnel and rail bridge would be created for a nostalgic feel. Kerala State Cooperative Tourism Federation Ltd (Tourfed) would execute the ₹9-crore project for Kerala Tourism.

A meeting was convened as the city Corporation issued stop memo citing flouting of rules while executing the project. Sources said the concerns of the Corporation on account of widening of the road from Veli to Shanghumughom were sorted out.

The project is part of ₹30-crore development works initiated in the village.

The village will be fenced as part of ensuring the safety of the holidayers. CCTVs will be installed in the village with the assistance of the Kerala Police. Director of Tourism P. Balkiran, KTIL Managing Director K.G. Mohanlal, Secretary of the city Corporation Deepa, Senior Town Planner Jayakumar, and tourism officials attended.