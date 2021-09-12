MIMI Fish app in 29 more places in district

Fisheries Department has extended its supply network through MIMI Fish app to 29 more places in Kollam district.

The retail venture of the department has a string of outlets along with online delivery service. At present, customers from 24 divisions of Kollam Corporation, three municipalities, and two panchayats, can buy fish through the nine MINI fish outlets.

According to the department, the initiative offers chemical-free fish procured from traditional fishers and reliable farms through MIMI outlets and home delivery service.

While Paravur, Kottarakara and Karunagappally municipalities will have one MIMI outlet each, two others will function in Thodiyoor and Mayyanad panchayats. The rest four outlets will supply fish in the 24 divisions of Kollam Corporation. The department is planning to open more MIMI Fish outlets in other parts of Kollam besides the districts of Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta.

MIMI Fish is part of government’s Parivarthanam project that was launched in November 2020 in order to promote integral development of the coastal communities along with sustainable practices. Implemented by Kerala State Coastal Area Development Corporation (KSCADC), the fish sold through MIMI follows the hygienic standards and protocols set by European Union and other advanced countries in processing, preservation, and storage. The project is implemented in association with the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT).