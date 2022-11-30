Milma milk to cost more from today

November 30, 2022 09:44 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Milk price in Kerala will go up by ₹6 per litre from Thursday. Chairman, Kerala Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (KCMMF), K.S. Mani said here on Thursday that the decision to raise the milk price was aimed at offsetting the soaring input costs of dairy farmers.

As per the revision, based on the recommendations of an expert committee, 500 ml of double-toned milk is priced at ₹24, non-homogenised toned milk at ₹25, homogenised toned milk at ₹26, homogenized toned milk of 525 ml at ₹28, 500 ml of standardised milk at ₹29, and 520 ml pride milk at ₹28.

The farmers will get 83.75% (₹5.025) of the increased price. While 0.75% (₹0.045) of the increase will go to the Dairy Farmers’ Welfare Board. The milk cooperative societies and the dealers will receive 5.75% (₹0.345) of the increased price. The federation will get 3.5% (₹0.21) and 0.5% (₹0.03) will go into the plastic elimination programme.

While the bulk of the benefit of the price revision will go to the farmers, the milk cooperative societies and the dealers will also benefit from the decision, taken in the best interest of the dairy sector which has been passing through a highly difficult phase for the last few years, Mr. Mani said.

Referring to the decision to increase cattle feed price, Mr. Mani said the cattle feed plants of Milma had been working on loss for the past seven months.