Milma launches two health products

Milma has unveiled two new health products which, it said, helps to boost immunity.
Milma has launched the new products, ‘Milma Ashwagandha and Saffron,’ and ‘Blueberry-flavoured milk,’ encouraged by the success of an initial series of products which included ‘Milma Good Health Immunity Booster,’ which contains a mixture of milk, pepper, turmeric, ginger and cinnamon.
‘Milma Ashwagandha and Saffron’ contains the extracts of Ashwagandha and Saffron, Milma said.
Milma chairman P. A. Balan made the first sale to the Milma Ernakulam Regional Union chairman John Theruvath at a function held at the Milma Bhavan the other day.
Milma managing director Patil Suyog Subhashrao and other officials were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath