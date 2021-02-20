Milma launches two health products

Milma has unveiled two new health products which, it said, helps to boost immunity.

Milma has launched the new products, ‘Milma Ashwagandha and Saffron,’ and ‘Blueberry-flavoured milk,’ encouraged by the success of an initial series of products which included ‘Milma Good Health Immunity Booster,’ which contains a mixture of milk, pepper, turmeric, ginger and cinnamon.

‘Milma Ashwagandha and Saffron’ contains the extracts of Ashwagandha and Saffron, Milma said.

Milma chairman P. A. Balan made the first sale to the Milma Ernakulam Regional Union chairman John Theruvath at a function held at the Milma Bhavan the other day.

Milma managing director Patil Suyog Subhashrao and other officials were present.