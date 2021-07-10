MILMA chairman P.A. Balan master dies

His body will be laid to rest in his house at Avinissery, in the evening.

MILMA (Kerala Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation) chairman and senior Congress leader P.A. Balan died in a hospital in Ernakulam on Saturday at 74. He had been in hospital following a brain hemorrhage for the last three months.

His body will be laid to rest in his house at Avinissery, in the evening. He was the State vice-president of the Karshaka Congress.

P.A. Balan, popularly known as Balan Master, was one the founding leaders of the MILMA. He was its director board member for more than 30 years. He had also functioned as Union chairman of the MILMA, Ernakulam area.

Even before formation of the MILMA, he was active in the dairy sector as director of the Milk Supply Union, Thrissur district.

State vice-president of the Ezhuthachan Samjam, Balan Maser was president of Milk Societies Association and State Co-operative Union Member.

Hailing from Avinissery in Thrissur, he won many awards including Leading Milk Entrepreneur award by the Indian Economic Development and Research Association in 2013.

Under his leadership, the MILMA modernised and diversified its products.