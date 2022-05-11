Milk union cautions dealers, consumers about rising atmospheric temperature

It could lead to easy souring of milk

The Ernakulam Regional Cooperative Milk Producers' Union has cautioned both dealers and consumers to be aware of the rising atmospheric temperature, which can lead to easy souring of milk. The union said milk should be either boiled or stored in coolers to help keep it intact.

The union said the procurement centres under the regional milk union had sufficient bulk milk cooling facilities where the procured milk is stored as soon as it is brought by dairy farmers. The cooled milk is collected by milk tankers every 24 hours and is taken to the dairy processing centres in Thrissur, Thripunithura, and Kattappana in Idukki district. The regional union has a total capacity to store 7.5 lakh litres of milk at a time.

There are a total of 153 bulk milk coolers for the 930 primary dairy cooperatives at the rate of one cooler each for three milk collection centres. The union also said that since the cooperative did not use any preservatives in the milk, there was a chance for it to be spoiled easily.

Dealers have been told to store the milk that can be sold in two to three hours in prescribed puff boxes and the rest in coolers or refrigerators. Transferring milk that is left in puff boxes for further cooling in refrigerators or coolers can also spoil the milk.

Coconut oil price

Locally produced coconut oil price ranged between ₹17,200 per quintal in Kottayam to ₹14,300 in Kollam as on May 10 this year. The cost of the cooking medium was ₹14,900 in Ernakulam district on the day.

Chairman of the regional cooperative John Theruvath said daily sales had touched more than 4.62 lakh litres, which included curd and butter milk. The procurement level was around 3.66 lakh. The rest of the requirement is sourced from neighbouring States.

In the meanwhile, leaders of various regions met Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchu Rani on Tuesday demanding a hike of around ₹5 per litre of milk to meet the rising input costs. However, it is learnt that the department has not agreed to a price hike. Instead, funds from all departments, including dairy development and local bodies, will be utilised to provide incentives to farmers directly through their bank accounts. The amount of incentives is expected to be announced on June 1.