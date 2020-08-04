Migrant workers attack police, firemen in Palakkad over death of three friends

The death of three men from Jharkhand on the railway tracks at Kanjikode near here on Monday night triggered a wave of protests and violence by a large group of migrant workers.
The protesters attacked the police and Fire and Rescue personnel who reached the spot to remove the bodies to the hospital.
An ambulance belonging to the Fire and Rescue Department was destroyed by the violent mob. Six Fire and Rescue men were injured in the attack.
The bodies of Kanai Viswakarma, 21, Aravind Kumar, 23, and Hariyom Kunal, 29, were found on the railway tracks near Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campus at Kanjikode around 10.30 on Monday night. All of them were from Jharkhand’s Palamu district.
Police said they were suspected to have been hit by a train. But the migrant workers protested saying that they were victims of murder.
The protesters prevented the police and firemen from shifting the bodies, demanding a compensation of ₹15 lakh.
Tension in the area eased around 11 am on Tuesday after talks held by top revenue and police officials with the protesters. The bodies were shifted to the District Hospital for post mortem.
Police launched an investigation into the deaths and the violence that followed.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath