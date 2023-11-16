HamberMenu
MGU to offer accreditation to private research centre for first time

Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan to present approval letter to the centre, Abtech, during a ceremony on Friday

November 16, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

As part of rolling out the triple helix system, where in educational institutions, private industry and government join hands for social and economic development, the Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Kottayam will offer its accreditation to the research centre run by a private bioscience company at Poovanthuruthu in Kottayam.

Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan will present the approval letter to the centre, Abtech, during a ceremony on Friday.

According to university authorities, this collaboration will facilitate the conversion of research findings into marketable products as well as the undertaking of new research projects.

Abtech specialises in the production and distribution of eco-friendly bio-fertilisers and bio-pesticides that enhance productivity without harming nature or living organisms. The company is currently working with MGU on the development of various products.

C.T. Aravindakumar, Vice-Chancellor of MGU, said this partnership would bridge the gap between the education sector and the industry. The research centre will provide research facilities for PhD students and training for postgraduate students from the university.

Additionally, Abtech will receive support in transforming the research outcomes from various university departments into marketable products and enterprises.

