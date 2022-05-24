MGU, Kannur varsity to conduct joint PG courses

In nanoscience, nanotechnology and biotechnology

The Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Kottayam, has reached an understanding with the University of Kannur for conducting postgraduate programmes in nanoscience and nanotechnology (Physics/Chemistry) and Biotechnology jointly.

At a function held here on Tuesday, MGU Registrar Praksh Kumar B. inked a memorandum of understanding with Jobi K. Jose, Registrar of the University of Kannur. MGU Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas and others were present.

Transferring students

As per the agreement, the university where the students have registered for the joint programme will be responsible for conducting the classes, examinations and issuance of certificates. It also envisages transferring of students between the universities on alternate semesters and utilisation of classrooms, laboratory and library facilities in both the institutions.

According to university officials, admission to these programmes, which will follow a common syllabus and academic calendar , will be based on a common entrance examination. The syllabus will be prepared in such a way as to ensure eligibility for higher studies and eligibility for various competitive examinations at the national level.

The certificate to be awarded on completion of the course will carry the name of both the universities, they added.