MGU initiates steps to take back certificates

Having been at the receiving end of the special moderation issue, the Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU) has now initiated steps to take back the degree certificates from 118 engineering students, who passed B.Tech. course under the scheme.

On the basis of a decision by the Syndicate on October 24 to withdraw its earlier decision to award a special moderation of five marks to B.Tech. students who had failed in any one of the 56 subjects altogether in the course, an order was issued on November 26 for cancelling the consolidated grade cards, or provisional certificates or degree certificates. As part of it, the university has published the list of all the 118 students who had passed the course with special moderation.

Confirming the move, university officials said memos had already been issued to the students seeking to surrender their certificates without any delay. “On the basis of an order and ensuing notification, memos have been sent to over 100 students through registered post. The notification has already been published in university’s website and will be soon published in the gazette as well,” said an official.

The university order has also entrusted the Controller of Examinations to register police complaints against the students, who refuse to surrender their certificates even after receiving the memo.

Meanwhile, the university has decided to provide these students with an opportunity to apply for revaluation of their supplementary examinations held in 2018. Those who pass during the revaluation will be awarded mark lists, provisional and degree certificates.

A decision to give special moderation to B.Tech. students was taken at a meeting of the MGU Syndicate held on April 30, 2019. The move, however, drew sharp criticism following allegations regarding the Higher Education Minister’s intervention behind the move. Following this, the university withdrew the decision so as `to avoid people casting suspicion over the university and the academic community.’