MGU develops eco-friendly shields for enhanced electromagnetic conductivity in 6G wireless network

May 25, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

In a significant achievement, Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam has developed eco-friendly shields that facilitate smooth movement of electromagnetic waves in sixth generation wireless networks.

According to Vice-Chancellor Sabu Thomas, the electromagnetic conductivity of these shields, made of cellulose nano-fibers extracted from plants and bio-carbon processed by burning sugarcane bagasse, was tested successfully at Lancaster University, U.K. The discovery forms part of a research project launched under the leadership of Mr. Thomas and Professor Nandakumar Kalarikal a couple of years ago as part of the Visvesvaraya PhD scheme for Electronics and Information Technology.

Quick data transfer

“A 6G wireless network that operates at a spectrum frequency of up to three terahertz will enable massive data transfer within a short period of time. As the rate of data transfer increases, there is a possibility of deviation in the movement of electromagnetic waves in the terahertz spectrum. Shields are needed to effectively counter this,’’ explained Mr. Thomas.

At present, shields made of metal and plastic are used in devices, including mobile phones, to prevent this deviation of electromagnetic waves. This research to manufacture environmentally friendly shields was launched in this backdrop and by also in accordance with the sustainable development guidelines of the United Nations, he added.

The first phase of the project, which led to the finding of an eco-friendly shielding that can absorb excess electromagnetic waves from electronic devices, already received the National Petrochemical Award. The second phase of research was launched in collaboration with Lancaster University after Avinash R. Pai, a student in the research team, received the Newton Bhabha Fellowship by the British Council.