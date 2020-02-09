Mega Christian convention begins at Maramon today

The sprawling sand bed of the Pampa river at Maramon near Kozhencherry, the traditional venue of the 125-year-old Christian convention, is all spruced up for the week-long annual event that begins on Sunday afternoon.

The Mar Thoma Evangelistic Association (MTEA), the missionary wing of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church of Malabar, that organises the event, and government agencies have made elaborate arrangements. A large thatched shed (‘pandal’) that can accommodate around one lakh people is ready.

MTEA general secretary Fr. George Abraham Kottanadu said various parishes of the Church in and around Kozhencherry and Maramon had supplied men and materials for constructing the ‘pandal’ and preparing the venue for the convention, which is essentially a spiritual retreat and a week of prayer and meditation.

The tradition of the convention, billed as Asia’s largest annual Christian gathering of its kind, dates back to 1895.

The meeting will begin with a prayer session at 2.30 p.m. on Sunday. Mar Thoma Metropolitan Joseph Mar Thoma will open it at a function to be presided over by MTEA president Yuyakim Mar Coorilos Episcopa.

Archbishop Keimari Godsworthy from Australia, Bishop Dino Gabriel from South Africa, Rev. Monodeep Daniel from Delhi, and Rev. John Samuel from Chennai are the main speakers.

Bible classes will be held separately for men and women at the venue on all these days. The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation will run special services.