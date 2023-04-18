HamberMenu
Meenangadi grama panchayat bags Carbon Neutral Vishesh Panchayat Puraskar

April 18, 2023 06:06 am | Updated 06:06 am IST - KALPETTA

The Hindu Bureau
Meenangadi grama panchayat president K.E. Vinayan receiving the prestigious Carbon Neutral Vishesh Panchayat Puraskar from President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Monday. 

Meenangadi grama panchayat president K.E. Vinayan receiving the prestigious Carbon Neutral Vishesh Panchayat Puraskar from President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Monday.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Meenangadi grama panchayat on Monday bagged the prestigious Carbon Neutral Vishesh Panchayat Puraskar from President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Monday.

The first such award instituted by Ministry of Panchayati Raj comprises an award, a citation and sum of ₹1 crore.

While the Meenangadi grama panchayat came first in the country, Bagmara grama panchayat in Tripura and Patoda in Maharashtra bagged the second and third positions respectively.

Various innovative projects executed by the grama panchayat, such as tree banking, planting of nearly 3.5 lakh tree saplings and their conservation with the support of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee scheme (MGNREGS) workers, ‘Haritam Sundaram’, a waste management programme, and climate literary programmes launched over the last seven years to make the civic body carbon neutral led to the recognition.

Grama panchayat president K.E. Vinayan, secretary A.M. Binesh and Local administrative Joint director Jostna Mol received the award from Ms. Murmu .

