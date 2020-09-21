Medical devices park to come up at Thonnakkal

SCTIMST joining hands with KSIDC to set up manufacturing facility

The Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) is joining hands with the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) to establish a medical devices manufacturing facility at the Life Science Park, Thonnakkal, Thiruvananthapuram.

The facility named MedSpark seeks to create a support system for research and development and testing and evaluation of medical devices. It will also provide manufacturing support for the medical devices industry and a technology business incubation centre for promoting startups and early stage companies.

“MedSpark is envisaged as an opportunity to leverage the existing advantage of the Kerala State in the high-risk medical device manufacture and develop it into the most sought- after destination for setting up the medical device industry in India”, said V.K. Saraswat,NITI Aayog Member and the president of SCTIMST.

The project, to be funded by the State and Central governments in the initial stages, is expected to generate up to 4,000 – 5,000 jobs through supporting industries like OEM suppliers, service providers and marketing and post- marketing support activities.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will lay the foundation stone for the Medical Devices Park on Thursday. Industries Minister E.P.Jayarajan will preside over the function.